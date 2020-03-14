Italy: Dozens of migrants are quarantined upon arrival in Lampedusa

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from Tunisia have disembarked in in the Italian island Lampedusa over the past three days.

Footage shows migrants disembarking from three boats on Friday night under the assistance of equipped health personnel and law enforcement officers.

The mayor of Lampedusa Salvatore Martello urged the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese for guidance, as they would be skipping anti-coronavirus measures if they keep the migrants in Molo Favaloro pire.

Italy is the European country worst hit by COVID-19, with over 17,660 cases and 1,268 deaths.

