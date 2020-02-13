Italy: Dozens rally in solidarity with Egyptian student arrested in Cairo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters staged a demonstration in the city centre of Bologna on Wednesday to denounce the arrest of Patrick George Zaki, an Egyptian activist and researcher studying in Italy who has been arrested in Cairo.

“We, Patrick’s family, ask everyone to stay close to him and support him in this difficult situation and we declare our full support for the requests of his friends and colleagues inside and outside Egypt,” Sophia, a colleague of Patrick at University of Bologna said.

She added, “We reiterate the need to defend human rights in every forum and with every instrument, and in particular the right to individual freedom, political rights and the protection of freedom of expression.”

Zaki is a 27-year-old researcher at the Cairo-based Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) for gender and human rights studies, and a graduate student at the University of Bologna. He was arrested and interrogated at Cairo’s international airport on Friday, in relation to charges including disseminating false news and inciting to protest.

According to Amnesty International UK, during interrogation, Zaki was threatened, beaten, and tortured with electric shocks.

Video ID: 20200213-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200213-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly