Italy: Dozza prison on fire as protests continue over coronavirus measures
A column of smoke rose over the Dozza prison in Bologna, Italy on Monday night as inmates took over the facility, setting fire to whatever they could in a continuation of protests over measures to combat the coronavirus.
Flames and smoke could be seen for miles around the prison, which holds 800 prisoners, as local press reported that police backup had arrived at the area to support the 350 prison police. Some ambulances were also on the scene.
Inmates are protesting an emergency decree issued by Italian authorities on Sunday, which imposed restrictions on direct contacts between inmates and their families.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced sweeping measures putting the entire country on lockdown on Monday, as confirmed coronavirus cases continued to soared past 9,000, killing 724 in the country.
