Italy: Drone footage shows Milan completely deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
NO ACCESS ITALY
Milan landmarks appeared completely deserted on Saturday, three weeks into a nation-wide quarantine to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic.
Drone footage shows the once busy finance and fashion capital’s iconic Piazza del Duomo and famous Vittorio Emmanuele gallery almost entirely empty, a stark contrast to the usual croud of luxury shoppers and fashionistas from all around the world.
A pharmacy facing the historic cathedral appears to be the only business which remains open in the square, as per Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s special order.
Italy remains the worst-hit country in Europe, with nearly 100,000 confirmed cases and over 10,000 deaths reported by Italian Civil Protection department.
Video ID: 20200328-058
