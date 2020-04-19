-
Italy: Drone footage shows Venice”s iconic St. Mark”s Square deserted amid COVID-19 lockdown
No access Italy
Venice’s iconic St. Mark’s Square was deserted amid Italy’s ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in drone footage from Sunday.
Footage shows the square in the heart of the city, which is typically packed with people visiting the famous St. Mark’s Basilica as well as the Doge’s Palace and the Museo Correr.
The Italian coastal city is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, with tens of millions of visitors flocking to its famous canals each year, but the coronavirus outbreak has left it empty.
As of Sunday, Italy has reported 178,972 cases of COVID-19 and with at least 23,660 people dying with the disease.
