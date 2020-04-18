-
Italy: Ferrari manufacturing respirator masks valves to fight against COVID-19
Mandatory Credit: Ferrari S.p.A
Ferrari has begun production of respiratory valves and protective mask fittings in its Maranello factory to combat COVID-19 crisis as footage shot on Wednesday shows.
The fittings are designed to turn snorkel masks into respirators, to be used by both healthcare workers and patients.
Footage shows a Ferrari employee running through the production line of the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer which is the latest manufacturer that has stepped in the aid with 3D printed respiratory valves and masks fittings made of thermoplastic components.
The medical components will be donated to local hospitals in some of the most affected regions of Italy, including Lombardy.
According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others; Italy has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections cases in Europe with over 172,000 and 22,745 related deaths.
Video ID: 20200418-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-012
Contact: [email protected]
