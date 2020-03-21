-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Field hospital set up on military ground for coronavirus patients
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A field hospital was set up on a military ground in Piacenza, which from Sunday onwards will be able to welcome 40 coronavirus patients showing “mild” symptoms.
Footage filmed on Friday shows the field hospital, which was reportedly build in 72 hours, with tents, as well as soldiers working on the ground.
“The 40 beds that we are organising will be necessary to lighten the load on Piacenza’s hospital,” explained General Sergio Santamaria.
“This load lightening will allow us to have a little more room for manoeuvre both in the city and the province of Piacenza but we are not yet at the limit. This is very important to say because there absolutely isn’t an imminent situation regarding the collapse of the healthcare structure,” he added.
Italy remains the country in Europe with the most confirmed cases, of coronavirus, currently totalling over 47,000. Furthermore, it is now also the country with the most deaths worldwide, with over 4,000 Italian residents who have lost their lives.
Video ID: 20200321-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly