Italy: FM Di Maio welcomes Russian aid planes amid coronavirus fight

A plane carrying Russian medical assistance to Italy, amid the country’s struggle with the coronavirus, landed in Pratica di Mare military base near Rome on Saturday.

Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio welcomed the Russian delegation and the first of the nine cargo planes to arrive at the base saying, “It will bring about eight teams of Russian doctors who will support our doctors, our medical staff especially in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna.”

“Italy is not alone, there are many countries that are helping us,” he added.

Italy remains one of the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus in the European continent. Almost 6,000 people have died and 47,000 people have been infected by the deadly COVID-19 in Italy.

