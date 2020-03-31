Italy: Footage from Rome’s emergency COVID-19 hospital as cases top 100,000

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Doctors and nurses are working tirelessly to treat COVID-19 patients as seen in footage from one of Rome’s specialized coronavirus wards on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases passes 100,000 in Italy.

Footage filmed inside the Covid 3 in Rome, the third coronavirus specialised hospital set up to deal with the emergency that has hit the country. Covid 3 is situated adjacent to the Lazzaro Spallanzani public hospital.

“The capacity of the facility is 101 beds, divided up between 30 intensive care beds, 18 sub-intensive care beds and the rest for patients with lighter symptoms,” said medical chief Antonino Marchese.

With over 7,000 healthcare workers infected in Italy so far, many doctors and nurses are not allowed to go home to avoid spreading the disease to their family.

“Often those [health professionals] who live with wives and children don’t go home, but for long periods of time stay at work and then retire to houses like the ones we rent,” said Marchese.

Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe with over 100,000 confirmed cases as of Monday and 11,591 deaths thus far.

