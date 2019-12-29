Italy: German woman and two children killed in Italian Alps avalanche

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A deadly avalanche claimed the lives of a 35-year-old woman and two seven-year-olds while skiing in Val Senales in the Italian alps on Saturday.

Rescue teams can be seen flying in helicopters in the Alps and retrieving the victims’ remains. The rescue team was comprised of 70 people and three helicopters.

Two of the victims reportedly died at the scene whilst one of the girls was taken to a hospital but later died due to her injuries. The German foreign office confirmed the victims were German nationals.

Video ID: 20191229-030

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191229-030

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly