Italy: “Great fighter” – Doctor about daughter born to mother with coronavirus *EXCLUSIVE*

A pediatrician from Bergamo, one of the coronavirus epicentres of Italy, told Ruptly from Milan on Saturday about the birth of his daughter after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Lorenzo Norsa who works as a pediatrician at Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo – the hospital with the highest coronavirus death toll – said he received the news that his pregnant wife tested positive to COVID-19 while he was on duty.

Doctors decided that a C-section surgery was necessary to have a safe delivery, he shared.

“The biggest concern I had at the time was that my wife might have a respiratory crisis during the delivery and that she might end up in intensive care. Fortunately it didn’t happen, she was very strong and my daughter was also very strong. We were very lucky.”

Norsa could not attend the birth, but he followed the surgery remotely on his smartphone.

His wife and daughter had no medical issues, and the newborn tested negative for the coronavirus. They were both put in quarantine for a week, ahead of returning home in Milan where the family was eventually reunited.

“My wife is breastfeeding with mask and gloves, so it is clear that there is a degree of separation with our newborn, which is different from what we had with our other children,” told Norsa, explaining what precautions the couple is taking with the newborn.

“We will tell her that she was born in a very difficult period for all of Europe but that she was good, she was born without problems, and that at this moment she is still behaving like a great fighter,” said the doctor, who will be back on duty in a few days.

Norsa also urged citizens to follow the guidelines from health authorities, warning that the quarantine is the only way to avoid a further spread of the virus.

Italy remains Europe’s worst-hit country by the coronavirus, with 4,032

deaths being reported as of Saturday and 37,860 active cases.

