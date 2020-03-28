-
Italy: Health workers assess patients at homes in Zogno amid COVID-19 outbreak
Health workers from Zogno were seen performing a check-up on a patient with the coronavirus symptoms at her home on Friday.
Footage filmed in the Italian city located in the Lombardy region shows health workers belonging to a special branch of the country’s Agency for Health Protection, visiting the house of a supposed COVID-19 patient.
Simone Patane, a special unit doctor said: “We handle the COVID-related cases first via phone and then we perform a house visit.”
“We make decisions about starting the therapy indoors, going to hospitals or in the worst case going into intensive care,” he added.
Such home assessment of patients’ health is becoming more popular due to overcrowded hospitals.
According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, Italy has registered 80,539 coronavirus cases with more than 8,000 deaths.
