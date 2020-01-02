-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Hundreds march in solidarity with jailed ‘No TAV’ activist
Hundreds of people joined a rally in Turin’s Bussoleno commune on Wednesday, in solidarity with ‘No TAV’ (‘No Treno Alta Velocita’, or ‘No’ to a high-speed train) 73-year-old activist, Nicoletta Dosio, who had been arrested on December 30.
Protesters were seen marching across the streets with No TAV flags and torches, as they chanted slogans for the release of No TAV activists and sang the protest song ‘Bella ciao.’
Dosio was sentenced to a one-year prison term earlier in November, for a demonstration that took place on March 3, 2012, on the Turin-Bardonecchia highway. The activist refused to ask for alternative measures to detention as she believes she had not committed a crime but an act of resistance, as lawyer for the NO TAV movement, Emanuele D’Amico, said.
Following Monday’s arrest, several demonstrations in support of Dosio took place across Italy.
‘No TAV’ is a movement set up to counter the construction of high-speed railway lines in Italy and France. The movement questions the usefulness, cost, and safety of the project and its actualisation, which they believe is being driven by European construction lobbies.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200101 055
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly