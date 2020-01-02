Italy: Hundreds march in solidarity with jailed ‘No TAV’ activist

Hundreds of people joined a rally in Turin’s Bussoleno commune on Wednesday, in solidarity with ‘No TAV’ (‘No Treno Alta Velocita’, or ‘No’ to a high-speed train) 73-year-old activist, Nicoletta Dosio, who had been arrested on December 30.

Protesters were seen marching across the streets with No TAV flags and torches, as they chanted slogans for the release of No TAV activists and sang the protest song ‘Bella ciao.’

Dosio was sentenced to a one-year prison term earlier in November, for a demonstration that took place on March 3, 2012, on the Turin-Bardonecchia highway. The activist refused to ask for alternative measures to detention as she believes she had not committed a crime but an act of resistance, as lawyer for the NO TAV movement, Emanuele D’Amico, said.

Following Monday’s arrest, several demonstrations in support of Dosio took place across Italy.

‘No TAV’ is a movement set up to counter the construction of high-speed railway lines in Italy and France. The movement questions the usefulness, cost, and safety of the project and its actualisation, which they believe is being driven by European construction lobbies.

