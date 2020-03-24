-
Italy: Hundreds of passengers travelling south rejected at Milan central station
Over 120 passengers were prevented from travelling by authorities performing security checks at the Milan Central railway station on Tuesday, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Out of 170 reservations, fewer than 50 passengers were able to leave the Lombardy region’s capital – the worst hit by the outbreak – in two trains heading to Naples and Salerno, as military and police officers examined travelling documents.
Measures restricting travel were announced on Saturday by PM Giuseppe Conte prompting an exodus to the south from the north of Italy, where the most affected areas are, like Lombardy with over 28,000 cases or Emilia-Romagna, with over 8,000 cases.
Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak, the country has reported over 63,927 confirmed cases and 6,077 fatalities so far.
