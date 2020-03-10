Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic

Italy is expanding the travel restrictions it had imposed on the north to the entire country as it struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The unprecedented move follows another spike in deaths from the virus despite a strict quarantine in northern Italy.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports on the situation in Italy and how that is affecting the rest of Europe.

We are also joined by Ilaria Capua, a virologist at the University of Florida and a former Italian politician.

#Coronavirus #Italy #ItalyLockdown