Italy: Inter Milan and Ludogorets play behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak
Players and staff of the Bulgarian football club Ludogorets Razgrad wore masks as a protective measure against the deadly coronavirus, on their way to play against Internazionale FC at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Thursday.
Footage shows the delegation leaving their hotel and heading towards the stadium.
Due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the city, the Europa League fixture was played behind closed doors. The hosts won 2-1.
Video ID: 20200228-004
