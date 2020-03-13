Italy isolation: Did the EU do enough to stop the spread of COVID-19?

Giuliano da Empoli, director of Milan think tank Volta, talks about the EU’s Coronavirus response as the Italy death toll rises to 1,266. “The lesson of the Italian case is the swifter and the stronger and the more decisive you are in the initial action, the better.”

