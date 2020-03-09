-
Italy: Juventus and Inter Milan clash behind closed doors amid coronavirus quarantine
Due to the government’s decree of playing sports events behind closed doors, fans were banned from attending one of Europe’s biggest domestic games between Juventus and Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin on Sunday.
Footage shows the exterior of the stadium lacking the regular numbers of fans; gates and kiosks were closed, while medical staff was checking the journalists’ body temperature before letting them into the stadium.
“I’m not really angry because I think it’s important to take this coronavirus situation into consideration, but I’m a little disappointed because I come from far away just to watch the game; I come from Costa Rica,” said one of the fans.
Another fan found it “difficult to expect” for the football league “to continue even behind closed doors because it risks the career and health of the players.”
The Italian government has ordered all sports events to be played without a public presence until April, 3. The Derby d’Italia was delayed for a week, to hinder the risk of further spreading of the virus, before taking place behind closed doors on Sunday.
On Sunday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced quarantine measures that put up to 16 million people in the country’s north under lockdown, in an attempt to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which throws the Serie A season into further uncertainty.
According to the country’s Civil Protection Agency quoted in media, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surged in Italy in recent days reaching 7,375, the highest number in Europe, mainly in the densely populated northern regions of Lombardy, with 366 deaths.
Nearly 106,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,656 people have lost their lives, according to the latest data of the World Health Organisation.
