Italy: Local association provides solidarity services to vulnerable residents amid Rome lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Amid the strict lockdown imposed by authorities due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, the Libera Assemblea Centocelle association has started providing psychological and social support along with the delivery of essential groceries to vulnerable residents in a bid to relieve the consequences of the lockdown.

Footage, on Friday, shows the volunteers of the association delivering essentials to residents in the Centocelle neighbourhood in Rome, while a psychological consultant provided professional support to residents by phone at the association’s office.

“We have activated three services, delivery of goods, a free psychological help desk and a legal help desk,” said Claudia Gatti a psychological consultant at Libera Assemblea Centocelle.

Gatti elaborated on the social and psychological issues which have emerged due to the lockdown, saying “we found problems of domestic violence, problems related to adolescents who cannot stay at home, maybe problematic adolescents who use drugs.”

A volunteer at the association, Gioacchino Orlando, who helps in the delivery of groceries to residents, said “we take care of our community by bringing basic necessities, groceries and medicines to those sensitive, immunodepressed, pregnant or elderly people who cannot go out and take the risk of possible infection,” and added “no state or civil protection or assistance is provided for these people.”

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Italy has 86,498 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 9,136 deaths.

Video ID: 20200328-017

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-017

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly