Italy: Locals return to beach near Palermo despite coronavirus restrictions
Palermo residents returned to their favourite beach in nearby Mondello on Saturday, despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus lockdown still in place across Italy.
Beachgoers appeared to space out and keep groups small, but nearly no one was wearing protective masks as required by the coronavirus measures. People played football and many could be seen swimming.
Italy entered the second phase of its coronavirus lockdown on May 4, allowing citizens to leave their homes, meeting relatives in small groups and exercising outdoors, as long as they keep at least one metre (3.2 feet) distance. According to the last decree, people can swim but are not allowed to sit on the beach or sunbathing.
On Friday, Italy became the first country in the EU to register more than 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths. As of Saturday, it reported 30,201 deaths and 217,185 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
