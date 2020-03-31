Italy: Medical staff surprise coronavirus patient with birthday cake

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Italian army medical staff threw a little birthday bash for one of their coronavirus infected patient as he was being treated in one of Piacenza’s field hospitals, a video released on Tuesday shows.

The medical personnel can be seen walking up to patient Bruno carrying a cake and singing ‘Happy Birthday’, of course not forgetting the protective clothing despite the heart-warming surprise they planned.

According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 75,500 currently infected with coronavirus in Italy with over 11,500 deaths. Overall, over 101,700 of coronavirus were reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak.

