Italy: Migrants disembark in Palermo after 2 weeks in quarantine aboard ferry

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The 183 migrants in quarantine aboard the Rubattino ferry were allowed to disembark on Monday in Palermo, after testing negative twice for COVID-19.

Footage shows two buses leaving the docks and taking the migrants to reception centres in the city.

“These people have been in quarantine for the past sixteen days after making a terrible journey to get there. They are people who have all been tested, and none of them is [coronavirus] positive, and now are arriving in Italy to end a heavy and painful journey and to begin an integration process in our Europe,” said Giuseppe Mattina, Palermo Social Affairs Secretary.

Among the 183 people, 44 are reported to be unaccompanied minors.

The migrants moored off the coast of Sicily aboard the Rubattino for two weeks after been rescued in the sea by two different ships.

Video ID: 20200504-047

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200504-047

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly