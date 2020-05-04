-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Migrants disembark in Palermo after 2 weeks in quarantine aboard ferry
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The 183 migrants in quarantine aboard the Rubattino ferry were allowed to disembark on Monday in Palermo, after testing negative twice for COVID-19.
Footage shows two buses leaving the docks and taking the migrants to reception centres in the city.
“These people have been in quarantine for the past sixteen days after making a terrible journey to get there. They are people who have all been tested, and none of them is [coronavirus] positive, and now are arriving in Italy to end a heavy and painful journey and to begin an integration process in our Europe,” said Giuseppe Mattina, Palermo Social Affairs Secretary.
Among the 183 people, 44 are reported to be unaccompanied minors.
The migrants moored off the coast of Sicily aboard the Rubattino for two weeks after been rescued in the sea by two different ships.
Video ID: 20200504-047
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200504-047
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly