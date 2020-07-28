Italy migrants escape: Police search for 184 people who fled quarantine centre

Italian police are searching for dozens of migrants who fled a reception centre in Sicily before completing mandatory quarantine.

Of the 184 people who escaped the centre, most have already been caught. Police say that all those still on the run have tested negative for the coronavirus. According to Italian media, this is the third quarantine breakout in Southern Italy this month. The islands of Sicily and Lampedusa are seeing a surge in migrant arrivals – with sea rescues taking place every day.

