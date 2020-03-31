Italy: Milan DJs to break record for longest set amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of Italian DJs is aiming to live stream 340 hours of non-stop music from a venue in Milan and break the world’s longest DJ set record, which is currently 240 hours established by Nigerian DJ Obi in 2016.

Footage shows one of the DJs playing at the Temple Of The Lost Future cultural centre on Monday.

The set has started on March 20 at 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT) and should be concluded on April 3 at 00:00 (22:00 GMT). According to the group, the new record is meant to be a homage to the “Italian health and medical personnel who in these days are saving thousands of lives by enduring truly admirable physical and professional efforts.”

On Monday, Italy’s lockdown was extended until “at least” April 12. The country has more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Milan is one of the hardest-hit cities in Italy tallying 8,676 of those cases.

