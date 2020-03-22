-
Italy: Milan landmarks deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Iconic places such as Milan’s Duomo square, Vittorio Emanuele Gallery, and Cordusio square were seen deserted on Sunday as Italy’s nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus continues.
Footage shows empty squares, streets and galleries with police officers and vehicles, as well as a helicopter, patrolling the city.
Lombardy is the hardest-hit region in Italy by COVID-19. The infections were reported to have passed 59,100 in Italy by Saturday, with over 5,470 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the country with the world’s most deaths from the virus to date.
In Lombardy, over 27,200 cases have been recorded, with over 70,500 people being tested in the northern Italian region.
