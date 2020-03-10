-
Italy: Milan police man checkpoints as coronavirus lockdown goes nationwide
After extending the coronavirus lockdown measures to the entire country, Milan police were seen manning checkpoints inside the city on Monday night.
Footage shows the police stopping passing cars and checking in with commuters.
According to the new measures, public transport would continue to run but people would have to explain why they were travelling. Moreover, schools and universities will also remain closed and all sport events will be suspended.
The new measures will become effective Tuesday and last until April 3.
Italy is facing a major health crisis with 463 confirmed deaths with health officials saying that 9,172 people have been infected by the disease.
