Italy: Milan residents applaud doctors working hard to save coronavirus patients

On the third day of the nation-wide lockdown, Milan residents have joined a flashmob action to demonstrate their gratitude to Italian medical staff fighting for the lives of citizens infected by coronavirus.

The footage filmed on Saturday shows locals appearing outside their balconies and windows to applaud all the doctors, nurses and other healthcare specialists for the tough job they have been performing since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Italy is currently an epicentre of the COVID-19 spread in Europe, with over 17,660 infected patients.

In the last 24 hours, 250 people died of the coronavirus epidemic in Italy, raising the total amount of victims to 1,266 people.

