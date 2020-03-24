Italy: Milan residents disappointed with “missing” EU aid, thankful to China and Russia

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Milan residents shared their thoughts on foreign aid, thanking Russia, China and Cuba while criticizing the EU for its response to the coronavirus outbreak which has paralysed the country, in footage shot on Tuesday.

“Non-European aid has been greater than aid that came from within the EU community,” said one resident. Another added, “When Germany or France need help, we are always there for them. When it’s the opposite, not so much.”

In recent days, Italy has welcomed financial and medical support from the likes of China, Russia and Cuba as the country is still battling with the disease that has claimed over 6,000 lives thus far.

“We should be thankful to Russia but also to China and Cuba as well as to other countries outside the European Union,” said one.

The Italian government was also the target of criticism for not having acted fast enough in the face of the deadly outbreak.

Video ID: 20200324-037

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-037

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly