-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Milan residents empty supermarket shelves amid coronavirus panic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Milan residents lined up in supermarkets to stock up on essential supplies and food items on Monday, amid the largest coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
Footage from the Esselunga supermarket in Milan’s Papiniano Street shows customers – some wearing face masks – shopping for supplies, with some aisles presenting empty shelves. Footage from a PAM supermarket shows more empty shelves.
Cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have surged in Italy in recent days, with 215 confirmed cases, the highest number in Europe, mainly in the densely populated northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto – where the cities of Milan and Venice are located respectively -and four deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nearly 80,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,600 people have died.
Video ID: 20200224-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200224-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly