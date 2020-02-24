Italy: Milan residents empty supermarket shelves amid coronavirus panic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Milan residents lined up in supermarkets to stock up on essential supplies and food items on Monday, amid the largest coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Footage from the Esselunga supermarket in Milan’s Papiniano Street shows customers – some wearing face masks – shopping for supplies, with some aisles presenting empty shelves. Footage from a PAM supermarket shows more empty shelves.

Cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have surged in Italy in recent days, with 215 confirmed cases, the highest number in Europe, mainly in the densely populated northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto – where the cities of Milan and Venice are located respectively -and four deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nearly 80,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,600 people have died.

