-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Milan residents share struggles with shopping in time of coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents of Milan shared their struggles with buying essential goods and queuing outside supermarkets during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Tuesday.
“I haven’t been able to go shopping for two weeks. Today I will do a more-than-abundant shopping,” said one resident.
“I’ll take a little bit of everything: meat, rusks, wine, a little bit of everything that I can carry with me home. I’m here with the scooter, so I can’t do a lot of shopping. But I don’t know if I’ll stay in the queue. Because I don’t really want to, honestly,” said another resident.
“I am fighting against myself to get out as little as possible. In general, I am used to shopping once a week because I can’t do it more frequent due to work. So, once a week, usually Saturday, like all families. It’s sad. But I’ll continue like this. Hopefully I try to make it once in 10 days,” said a third resident.
“Twice a week. Not more than that. I don’t go around after that, I don’t go walking around. I have my son and daughter-in-law who live near me, they help me if I need anything, even by going to the pharmacy. I try to avoid catching the virus,” said a fourth resident.
Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Video ID: 20200324-045
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-045
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly