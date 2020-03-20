-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Military called in to help enforce lockdown in Palermo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thirty soldiers started patrolling Sicily’s capital of Palermo on Friday, to help local police in enforcing the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
Operation “Safe Streets” main focuses are the central station, seen in the footage, and at the port.
The military arrived by request of the Governor of Sicily, Nello Musumeci. Palermo is so far the only city in the region to have the army deployed in, but other towns could follow suit.
In Lombardia, the hardest-hit region in the country, the military is already in use to enforce the restrictions of movement imposed by the government.
Sicily has 340 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 19.
Video ID: 20200320-048
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200320-048
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly