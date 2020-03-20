Italy: Military called in to help enforce lockdown in Palermo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thirty soldiers started patrolling Sicily’s capital of Palermo on Friday, to help local police in enforcing the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Operation “Safe Streets” main focuses are the central station, seen in the footage, and at the port.

The military arrived by request of the Governor of Sicily, Nello Musumeci. Palermo is so far the only city in the region to have the army deployed in, but other towns could follow suit.

In Lombardia, the hardest-hit region in the country, the military is already in use to enforce the restrictions of movement imposed by the government.

Sicily has 340 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 19.

