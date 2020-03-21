-
Italy: Military trucks transport coffins of coronavirus victims from Bergamo cemetery
Several Italian army trucks transporting the coffins of coronavirus victims were seen leaving the Bergamo cemetery and driving into the highway on Saturday.
The coffins are expected to be transported to a crematorium in the Ferrara region, due to the inability of local morgues to deal with the growing amount of the coronavirus victims. The town north of Milan is the hardest-hit hospital in Italy by COVID-19.
According to data provided by the Italian Civil Protection, on Friday more than 42,000 were infected by the virus in Italy, with more than 4,000 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the European country that is worst hit by the coronavirus. In Bergamo’s region of Lombardy more than 15,000 cases have been recorded.
