Italy: More Russian medical aid arrives at Verona airport
The eleventh Russian Ministry of Defence Il-76 aircraft landed at Verona’s airport on Monday, delivering medical assistance to Italy to help the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Footage shared by the Russian embassy in Italy shows the aircraft landing at the city’s airport.
Earlier in March, more than a dozen Russian military aircraft carrying medical equipment arrived in the country to help with the fight against
the COVID-19 outbreak.
Italy has suffered the highest number of deaths due to the coronavirus, with over 11,500 fatalities, with over 100,000 confirmed cases.
