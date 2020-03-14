Italy: Music teacher provides glimpse into life under coronavirus quarantine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Donato D’Antonio, a guitarist and a music school director from Faenza, a city in Emilia-Romagna, provided a glimpse into his life under quarantine on Friday, explaining the challenges of being a music teacher in a time of coronavirus.

Clutching an acoustic guitar and with a mask on his face, D’Antonio explained, “The issue of the virus requires us to stay at home and have a relationship with our students at a distance through a mode of lessons on demand, through Skype, through Zoom, through a series of platforms that allow us to listen to the lessons on video of our students and then give them some advice on how to improve the work they are continuing to do with great dedication at home.”

“I had to reorganise myself, having to stay at home and not being able to go to lessons, concerts and rehearsals. I dedicate my time to music, guitar and the repertoire that I am preparing for the concerts in May, June and summer,” he added.

“I also want to contribute with the classical guitar by looking out the window at 18:00 today, Friday, March 13, to give the signal that through music you can feel altogether and not isolated at home. Music is a great help from this point of view,” said D’Antonio, joining a nationwide phenomenon hundreds of Italians appearing on their balconies and singing in solidarity with their compatriots, who are in quarantine.

Italy is currently in lockdown as it confirmed 1,266 deaths on Friday, and nearly 17,660 cases.

