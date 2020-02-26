-
Italy: Napoli’s Gattuso regrets missed CL victory against Barcelona
Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso said he feels “a bit of regret” that his team did not manage to keep the 1-0 lead and win over Barcelona in their Round of 16 Champions League match in Naples on Tuesday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
“I said what I liked. I liked the patience, the desire of not conceding anything that my players showed, the fact that we played tight all over the pitch and never lost our minds for 90 minutes, and also we showed some quality play. I might feel a bit of regret for the 1-1, but it wouldn’t have made much of a difference, 1-0 or 1-1 in this moment doesn’t change anything. We know we have to play a great match in Barcelona anyway,” said Gattuso.
Barcelona manager Quique Setien was confident that his team could use the draw to their advantage, and proceed to the next round.
“Of course we can win. It’s true that we lost two important players for the second leg match but we’ll recover two other players like Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. You need to look at things with a positive attitude, it’s true that we don’t have a lot of players now and things can happen, but we want to be optimist and to think positive. We don’t want to complain,” he said.
The return match is due to be played at the Nou Camp in Barcelona on March 18.
