Italy: National rugby player volunteers to flank Yellow Cross during coronavirus outbreak

Maxime Mbanda is normally best known for his powerful ball-carrying ability as a flanker for the Italian national rugby team and club side Zebre of Parma, but during the COVID-19 outbreak, he has found himself carrying patients in an ambulance instead. Footage filmed on Friday shows the flanker explaining how he decided to start helping paramedics as cameras follow him volunteering for the day.

“Once they stopped training, matches and the championship, I found myself back at home twiddling my thumbs and thus I asked myself what I could do for my community,” explains Maxime.

In rugby, flankers are usually recognised as great all-rounders. Maxime’s proves this stereotype to be true in the footage as we see him loading ambulances and helping colleagues safely apply protective clothing, as well as trying to inspire others to follow his lead.

“A message that I would like to send to all the young people who find themselves at home alone and do not live with older people, children or anyone immunosuppressed. If the only thing they can do now due to boredom is to complain on social media, then search or call and look for someone who needs help at this time and surely you will find them,” stated Maxime.

Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The country is currently reporting 119,827 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 14,681 people have died in Italy thus far.

SOT, Maxime Mbamba, Italian rugby player (Italian): “I saw an article that talked about a collaboration between the municipality of Parma and the Yellow Cross to bring food and medicine to the elderly at home.”

SOT, Maxime Mbamba, Italian rugby player (Italian): “The first day I started like this, and from the second day I had to transfer patients who had tested positive from one hospital to another.”

SOT, Maxime Mbamba, Italian rugby player (Italian): “Thus, I’m glad that various people are putting themselves out there at this difficult time, trying to help other people, while not being paid, which is not something to be taken for granted.”

SOT, Maxime Mbamba, Italian rugby player (Italian): “Even for those who are afraid of being infected, there are many things that can be done in total safety, such as picking up the phone and calling an elderly person alone at home to keep them entertained.”

