-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: New intensive care unit funded by Instagram campaign set to open in Milan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A new high-technology intensive care unit was completed in Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Thursday, as Italy has been facing the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.
Footage shows the new section of the hospital with beds and medical equipment. The emergency unit was set up in only twelve days, following the Wuhan model, and will be inaugurated on Friday.
It was opened following a crowdfunding campaign launched by Italian Instagram influencer Chiara Ferragni and her husband, singer Fedez, who raised over 3 million euros.
The couple also made a personal donation of 100,000 euros to support San Raffaele hospital.
Video ID: 20200319-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200319-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly