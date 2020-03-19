Italy: New intensive care unit funded by Instagram campaign set to open in Milan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A new high-technology intensive care unit was completed in Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Thursday, as Italy has been facing the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

Footage shows the new section of the hospital with beds and medical equipment. The emergency unit was set up in only twelve days, following the Wuhan model, and will be inaugurated on Friday.

It was opened following a crowdfunding campaign launched by Italian Instagram influencer Chiara Ferragni and her husband, singer Fedez, who raised over 3 million euros.

The couple also made a personal donation of 100,000 euros to support San Raffaele hospital.

