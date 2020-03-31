-
Italy: Oxygen tanks delivered at homes of COVID-19 patients near Milan
Oxygen tanks were distributed to the households of COVID-19 patients in the northern Italian town of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, on Tuesday.
Footage shows oxygen tanks being refilled at a medical gas unit named Medigas and then redistributed at the domiciles of patients in need.
“At this moment our job is very important, not as important as that of health workers but almost. It is saving lives because oxygen is very important in this emergency,” said Medigas head operator Nazareno Bonanzinga.
Cinisello Baslamo is located in the hardest-hit Italian region by COVID-19, Lombardy, with 43,208 cases and 7,199 deaths as of Tuesday evening.
Italy has the world’s highest number of deaths due to the outbreak, with 12,428 fatalities, and the second-highest number of cases with 105,792 infected, according to the Italian Civil Protection Agency.
