Italy: Passengers checked for coronavirus at Orio al Serio airport in Bergamo
Footage obtained by Ruptly shows passengers in a queue having their temperatures checked by a thermographic camera at Bergamo’s Orio al Serio airport in northern Italy on Tuesday. This measure was put in place amid the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
Temperature checks, washing hands regularly and refraining from touching one’s face are among the basic measures recommended in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19, have surged in Italy in recent days, with 322 confirmed cases, the highest number in Europe, mainly in the densely populated northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto – where the cities of Milan and Venice are located respectively -and eleven deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
