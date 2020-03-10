-
Italy: Passengers share experiences as full lockdown enforced over coronavirus
Security checks were enforced at Rome’s Termini train station on Tuesday, as the emergency decree to contain the coronavirus outbreak came into effect in Italy.
Police officers and military personnel were carrying out checks on passengers leaving from the station in central Rome, as they wore protective masks.
Travellers were asked to state the reason for travelling and to show a form with a health self-assessment.
On Monday, Italy’s Prime minister Giuseppe Conte extended restrictions from the previous ‘red zone’ in northern Italy to the entire country, as the number of cases in the country reached 9,172 and 463 deaths were confirmed.
Video ID: 20200310-032
