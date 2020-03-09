Italy: People gather at checkpoints in quarantined Lodi area amid gate-reopening rumours

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Locals of Lodi, the northern Italy’s province quarantined due to the coronavirus spread, gathered at the checkpoints on Sunday, following the rumours of the gates delimiting the red zone being reopened.

The rumours circulated despite the recent decision of the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to put around 16 million Italians into quarantine, with the northern region of Lombardy and 14 provinces being in the red zone.

According to the country’s Civil Protection Agency quoted in media, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surged in Italy in recent days reaching 7,375, the highest number in Europe, mainly in the densely populated northern regions of Lombardy, with 366 deaths.

Nearly 106,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,656 people have lost their lives, according to the latest data of the World Health Organisation.

