-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: People gather at checkpoints in quarantined Lodi area amid gate-reopening rumours
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
No access Italy
Locals of Lodi, the northern Italy’s province quarantined due to the coronavirus spread, gathered at the checkpoints on Sunday, following the rumours of the gates delimiting the red zone being reopened.
The rumours circulated despite the recent decision of the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to put around 16 million Italians into quarantine, with the northern region of Lombardy and 14 provinces being in the red zone.
According to the country’s Civil Protection Agency quoted in media, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surged in Italy in recent days reaching 7,375, the highest number in Europe, mainly in the densely populated northern regions of Lombardy, with 366 deaths.
Nearly 106,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,656 people have lost their lives, according to the latest data of the World Health Organisation.
Restrictions: No access Italy
Video ID: 20200308-066
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200308-066
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly