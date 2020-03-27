Italy: Piacenza crematorium installs emergency refrigerators as coronavirus coffins pile up

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Emergency coffin refrigerators were installed at Piacenza crematorium on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak caused coffins to pile up at the facility in the hard-hit northern Italian city.

The installation was carried out with the support of the Red Cross, as well as the Italian army and police.

On Thursday 29 more people died due to the coronavirus in Piacenza, and with the crematorium only able to process 12 coffins a day, more storage space has already become a grim necessity.

The two new refrigerated containers at the site can contain 42 coffins between them.

Over 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, while another 80,000 were infected as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200326-057

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-057

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly