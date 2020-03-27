-
Italy: Piacenza health workers visit patients at homes amid coronavirus outbreak
Health workers in Piacenza, northern Italy, performed a check-up at patient’s home, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday.
Health workers can be seen assisting a woman, while wearing special protective suits. Luigi Cavanna, one of the health workers said that a device used to treat or test a patient always has its cover changed after every appointment.
Over 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, with 80,000 infected, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
