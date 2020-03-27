Italy: Piacenza health workers visit patients at homes amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Health workers in Piacenza, northern Italy, performed a check-up at patient’s home, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday.

Health workers can be seen assisting a woman, while wearing special protective suits. Luigi Cavanna, one of the health workers said that a device used to treat or test a patient always has its cover changed after every appointment.

Over 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, with 80,000 infected, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200326-062

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-062

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly