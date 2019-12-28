Share
0 0 0 0

Italy PM Giuseppe Conte warns of Russian and Turkish involvement in Libya

10 hours ago

Conte also said his government will launch an ambitious programme to tackle tax evasion. amid a stagnant economy.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/28/italy-pm-giuseppe-conte-warns-of-russian-and-turkish-involvement-in-libya

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment