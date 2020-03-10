Italy: Police, army enforce lockdown measures at Milan train station

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Italian military and police officers were carrying out extensive passenger document checks at a Milan train station on Tuesday.

They were wearing protective masks and surgical gloves, along with some passengers, as travellers were either permitted or turned away.

According to the new measures, public transport would continue to run but people would have to explain why they were travelling. Moreover, schools and universities will also remain closed and all sport events will be suspended.

The new measures became effective on Tuesday and are expected to last until April 3.

Italy confirmed 463 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday with health officials saying that 9,172 people have been infected by the disease.

