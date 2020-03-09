Share
0 0 0 0

Italy: Prime Minister Conte announces nationwide extension of coronavirus lockdown

7 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Palazzo Chigi

*FULL TO FOLLOW*

Video ID: 20200309-057

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200309-057
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment