Italy: Professional cyclist tries his hand at ice cream delivery amid COVID crisis

Giro d’Italia cyclist Umberto Marengo has been keeping in top shape while helping out in his community amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Italy. The Vini Zabu–KTM cyclist was filmed riding around town delivering ice-cream to self-isolating locals in Collegno on Monday.

Every afternoon Marengo dons a face mask and gloves, grabs a backpack, and gets on his bike to deliver food to surprised locals who aren’t expect a local celebrity to knock on their door.

“It all started, basically, with an ice cream. One day I was at home with my girlfriend and we ordered ice cream,” said Umberto. “While I was taking it, I thought it might be a good idea to propose myself as a delivery man in our town. With the quarantine many people are at home thus we need many more people to deliver food, ice cream, and basic necessities,” he went on to explain.

Umberto is using the exercise to keep in the best shape possible for the 2020 Giro d’Italia which was supposed to start on Saturday 9th May but has now been postponed to a later and still to be confirmed date.

“Cycling is my job. I thought, why not make myself useful to the community, with the bicycle, with what I know how to do,” stated Umberto. “Some people were surprised to see their delivery being made by a cyclist. Then, many congratulated me for the initiative,” explained the cyclist turned delivery man.

Italy has been one of the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 outbreak. Thus far there have been over 211,000 confirmed cases and 29,079 people have died with the virus.

