-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Protesters rally in support of Egyptian student arrested in Cairo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of protesters took to the central square of Bologna on Sunday evening to denounce the arrest of Patrick George Zaki, an Egyptian activist and researcher studying in Italy who has been arrested in Cairo.
Footage shows protesters chanting and holding signs reading “Free Patrick.”
“Once again the Egyptian government is violating human rights,” Francesca Santoro from Amnesty International said, adding that “for 24 hours, nothing was known about him, not even his parents could contact him and they did not know what had happened to him.”
Zaki is a 27-year-old researcher at the Cairo-based Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) for gender and human rights studies, and a graduate student at the University of Bologna.
He was arrested at Cairo’s international airport upon his arrival from Italy for a family visit on Friday.
According to reports, Zaki was taken to the prosecutor’s office on charges of “harming national security” in his home city of Mansoura on Saturday.
Video ID: 20200210-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200210-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly