Italy: Protesters rally in support of Egyptian student arrested in Cairo

Dozens of protesters took to the central square of Bologna on Sunday evening to denounce the arrest of Patrick George Zaki, an Egyptian activist and researcher studying in Italy who has been arrested in Cairo.

Footage shows protesters chanting and holding signs reading “Free Patrick.”

“Once again the Egyptian government is violating human rights,” Francesca Santoro from Amnesty International said, adding that “for 24 hours, nothing was known about him, not even his parents could contact him and they did not know what had happened to him.”

Zaki is a 27-year-old researcher at the Cairo-based Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) for gender and human rights studies, and a graduate student at the University of Bologna.

He was arrested at Cairo’s international airport upon his arrival from Italy for a family visit on Friday.

According to reports, Zaki was taken to the prosecutor’s office on charges of “harming national security” in his home city of Mansoura on Saturday.

