Italy: Quarantined residents of Milan sing Italy”s anthem together to boost morale

Residents in Milan were filmed taking part in a flashmob on Saturday, in an effort to show unity as the country remains in full lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage shows people playing music and singing Italian songs and the national anthem as they looked from balconies and windows.

The ‘sonoro’ flashmob, which was organised via facebook, followed another action earlier in the day, when people appeared at their windows to applaud doctors and nurses who are helping tackle the disease.

As of Saturday, 21,157 cases were confirmed in the country with 250 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which a total of 1,441 deaths.

