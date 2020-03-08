Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Text:

Italy announced early on Sunday an unprecedented quarantine on its northern region of Lombardy and other badly affected areas, impacting some 16 million people as it steps up efforts to tackle Europe’s largest outbreak of coronavirus.

Nearly 6,000 people across the country are now infected, including the leader of one of Italy’s ruling parties.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

